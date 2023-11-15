Birthday party for 'Little Nugget' at McDonald's one year after birth in restroom

article

Thursday will be a special day for an Atlanta family who welcomed their bundle of joy in a very public way.

The day before Thanksgiving, Nandi Phillips was born in a restroom at the McDonald's located on Fulton Industrial Boulevard in southwest Atlanta.

She was nicknamed "Little Nugget."

On Nov. 16, the restaurant will host a party to celebrate her first birthday.

Baby Nandi's parents were on their way to a hospital when her mother felt the need to go to the bathroom. They stopped at McDonald's and Alandria Worthy's water broke. She yelled for help and three of the restaurant's employees rushed in to help deliver the baby.

The restaurant held a baby shower for the newborn shortly after.

The owner of that location will present the family a special gift during the party. The public is invited to stop by and have a cheeseburger or chicken nuggets and join the party.