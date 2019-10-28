Lithonia Middle student first 'GBI Agent for a Day'

article

There are some things you just cannot learn in the classroom.

That is why the Georgia Bureau of Investigation launched the "GBI Agent for a Day" program in partnership with DeKalb County Schools and Lithonia Middle School student Mamadou Camara had the honor of being the first-ever participant.

"It's one thing for us to talk about it in the classroom and read about it, but to actually have a hands-on experience where students can make some definitive decisions about what they want to do with their lives is huge," explained Lithonia Middle School Principal Tracy Harris.

Camara has exhibited an interested in STEM--science, technology, engineering and math--and particularly forensic technology.

As an "agent for a day," he learned how to collect fingerprint evidence, as well as operate the GBI's bomb robot.

"You could get a fingerprint from almost nothing," explained Camara. "You could barely see anything, but once you put like the powder, you could see everything and then you could get all information from that one fingerprint."

The program was the brainchild of GBI Director Vic Reynolds, who said it has a dual purpose.

"We want to take the opportunity to teach these young folks what we do here, how we do it, what we're all about and even more than that, to strengthen our relationship with the community here where we are," Reynolds explained. "We want to be a good partner and a good friend."

Reynolds hopes to invite one DeKalb County Schools student each month to participate.