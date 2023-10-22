Grandson shoots, kills 77-year-old grandfather in Lithonia

Lithonia police are investigating a tragedy in the 7000 block of Dean Court where a man shot and killed his grandfather.

Police say it happened around 7 p.m. Sunday.

They haven't uncovered a motive for 34-year-old Nicholl, but say he was immediately taken into custody.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

"The Lithonia Police Department expresses its deepest condolences to the victim's family," a spokesperson for the department said. "This is a truly heartbreaking event, and our thoughts are with the affected loved ones during this difficult time."

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.