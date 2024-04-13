Woman shot in the head in Lithonia critically injured

article

A woman shot in the head in Lithonia on Saturday was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

DeKalb County Fire confirmed the shooting happened on Field Drive and Chupp Lane just before 3 p.m.

Officials have not identified the victim, and there has been no word on a suspect or motive for the shooting.

Fields Drive in Lithonia, Georgia on April 13, 2024.

