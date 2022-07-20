1 dead, 1 injured in shootout in Lithonia neighborhood
article
LITHONIA, Ga. - A shootout left one person dead and another injured in a Lithonia-area neighborhood on Wednesday evening.
It happened in the 2400 block of Overlook Avenue near Osceola Road. DeKalb County police said officers arrived to find the body of a man in his 20s. Investigators said he was shot.
A second shooting victim, also a man in his 20s, was found at the scene and was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition, police said.
Investigators said shots were exchanged during a gathering at a home,
Details about who fired those shots were not immediately known.
The names of the victims have not been released.
A motive remains under investigation.