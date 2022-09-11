Lithia Springs woman making free wigs for kids with medical issues loses everything in house fire

Flames destroyed a Lithia Springs family home, but not a mom's mission to help others.

The Tuesday morning fire ruined the house, everything in it and also some important materials used to make free wigs for kids dealing with medical issues.

We have told you about ‘Free Wigs 4 Kids’ on FOX 5 before, and now Quilla Bohannon needs help to get back to doing what she does best--helping children feel beautiful after they have lost their hair due to medical reasons.

"It's just setting in now, it's hitting me hard because I woke up today with nothing, nothing to do," Bohannon said. "Couldn't make any wigs and was just traumatized."

The room and the entire family home burned Tuesday morning. Bohannon believes the dryer caught fire. Everybody in the home made it out safely, along with their pets. She is just thankful her daughter and parents were out of town.

"The whole ceiling was on fire, this side of the house to that side of the house," she said. "The house looked normal, but the whole ceiling was on fire first."

All the donated materials used to make the tiny wigs were lost. The waitlist was already months long, now Bohannon says it is only going to get longer.

Janice Warner's daughter needed a wig years ago, now she hopes people will help bring the nonprofit back after the fire.

"I think she makes such a big difference with the kids; her works have a big impact on the self-esteem of those little kids," Warner said.

After the fire, Bohannon has a burning desire to get back to her love, but she is trying to figure out why this had to happen.

"I'm doing a very good service for children and families," she said. "Everything I know and what I do and what I have, what I sacrificed everything for is completely gone. It's not only taken from me but from children that I help."

The family does have insurance, but it could take up to a year to get the home rebuilt.

In the meantime, if you want to help the ‘Free Wigs 4 Kids’ nonprofit you can check out their website here.