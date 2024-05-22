Lisa 'Left Eye' Lopes Wellness Expo to honor late TLC member

article

The family of Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes is honoring the late TLC member with the inaugural Wellness Expo in Stone Mountain.

The Lisa Lopes Foundation partnered with Disruptive Partners to offer the two-part, kid-friendly event to pay homage to Lisa's dedication to health and wellness. Her family said she was passionate about holistic living and even took part in a 30-day spiritual retreat at the famous Dr. Sebi's healing Village in Honduras at the time of her death.

Families are invited to check out a showcase of various health and wellness brands, followed by a fashion show featuring Cross Colors and the designs of Lisa's sister, Reigndrop Lopes.

There will also be a live performance by an African youth percussion group, "Egen Omode." Dr. Sebi's children are expected to attend.

The event kicks off at 4 p.m. at The Atrium located on Memorial Drive. There's an adult-only birthday celebration that follows, starting at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $10 for adults. Kids ages 12 and under are free.

Learn more about the event here.