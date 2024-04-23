Expand / Collapse search

Lily Gladstone and Riley Keough talk true-crime series 'Under the Bridge'

By
Published  April 23, 2024
Lily Gladstone and Riley Keough have joined forces for the powerful new crime series 'Under the Bridge' on Hulu. The stars talked with Paul Milliken about the crime the show is based on, finding their characters through music, and more.

Fresh off a groundbreaking Academy Award nomination for Martin Scorsese’s "Killers of the Flower Moon," Lily Gladstone takes on the role of a police officer investigating a shocking crime in the new Hulu series "Under the Bridge."

The series also stars recent Emmy Award nominee Riley Keough ("Daisy Jones & The Six") as real-life writer Rebecca Godfrey, who penned the true-crime book upon which the series is based.

"In knowing that Riley was attached — who I’ve wanted to work with forever — and knowing that she was attached as a producer, I knew this was going to be something that would take a compassionate approach," says Gladstone of the decision to join the series.

In the past, Gladstone has spoken about the use of music as an acting tool; for "Under the Bridge," Gladstone says making a ‘character playlist’ was a key part of the process.

"It was honestly the heart of the ‘in’ to the relationship between [Gladstone’s character] Cam and Rebecca," says the Oscar nominee. "Rebecca Godfrey herself — Cam is fiction — but Rebecca Godfrey was a punk kid. So, I was fascinated at the idea of playing a character who, as a youth, was very into anti-establishment punk and then grows up to be a cop. So, I had The Misfits on my playlist, I had Dead Kennedys … Black Flag, of course."

Keough — whose real-life musical family includes grandfather Elvis Presley and mother Lisa Marie Presley — says music plays a different role in her artistry.

"When I’m writing, I use music a lot. Acting? Here and there I will," says Keough. "Like, if there’s a specific feeling or sense that a song will remind me of, or a tone, I will use it before a scene. But I didn’t make a playlist for Rebecca. I don’t typically."

Two different methods, with a common goal: bringing honesty and dignity to their work on-screen.

"Under the Bridge" is streaming now exclusively on Hulu, with new episodes set to be released weekly.