Lilburn robber stole money, jewelry and guns, police say

The Gwinnett County police are searching for a suspect they say robbed a pawn shop for money, jewelry and handguns.

"He entered the pawnshop, presented a gun at the employees, told them he was robbing the store," Officer Hideshi Valle of the Gwinnett County Police Department told FOX 5 Atlanta's Rob DiRienzo.

The suspect targeted the Cash America Pawn Shop on Stone Mountain Highway in Lilburn Saturday afternoon.

"He moved the employees to the rear of the store and zip-tied them," said Officer Valle.

Investigators say he made the workers lay facedown as he ransacked the store.

Gwinnett County police say that's when they got a call about a robbery in progress.

When they got there, they were able to determine that the man took about $1500, along with jewelry priced at more than $21,000.

He was able to get away.

The most concerning of the stolen items to Officer Valle are the 10 handguns she said he made off with.

"We don’t know who the suspect is, and he did steal weapons from the pawn shop that could be used and other crimes. So, we are urging our citizens to please come forward and let us know any information that they might have," the officer said.

Security camera outside the store captured the getaway car. The suspect was driving a black Toyota Camry.

Officers say he wore all black with a blue hat, sunglasses and a blue surgical mask.

Police are asking the public to help identify the man. If you know anything, they ask that you call the department or Crimestoppers to leave an anonymous tip.

