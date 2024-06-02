Gunshots, screams: Young man found dead in Lilburn subdivision

article

A deadly shooting is under investigation in Lilburn.

The Gwinnett County police said they received calls late Saturday night reporting gunshots and screams in the Gwens Trail area.

When they arrived at the scene, they found a dead man in his 20s who appeared to have been shot in the 3000 block of Betty Jean Court.

The victim's identity will not be released until his next of kin is notified.

So far, police said they have very little information about the victim and what took place.

As the detectives collect evidence, anyone with information to share in the case is encouraged to contact them at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.