Rappers Lil Baby, 21 Savage to host back to school events

Two Grammy-winning rappers who call Atlanta home are providing school supplies and snacks to students Sunday.

Rapper Lil Baby is teaming up with Goodr for his annual Back to School Fest in Atlanta. Artist 21 Savage's "Issa Back 2 School Drive" is in Decatur. Both are set to begin this afternoon.

Lil Baby is expected to appear at the event, which will provide food, backpack and haircuts to about 3,000 kids at from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday at The Mall West End on Oak Street. Every attendee will receive shoes and clothing from Foot Locker Atlanta.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 27: Lil Baby attends the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET) (Getty Images)

Goodr, which focuses on sustainable waste management and providing healthy meals to children, hosts an after-school snack bar.

"We are grateful to Lil Baby for his continued resolution in giving back to his community," Goodr CEO Jasmine Crowe shares. "It is an honor to continually team up with such a household name to relieve some of the ongoing financial burden people are facing."

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 07: 21 Savage attends the Tom Ford AW20 Show at Milk Studios on February 07, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

21 Savage's event begins at 1 p.m. at the Flea Market at 4525 Glenwood Road in Decatur.

Classes in Fulton and DeKalb Counties begin tomorrow.