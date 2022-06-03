Firefighters battle Gwinnett County house fire started by lightning

article

Firefighters have successfully put out a blaze that started when lightning hit a Gwinnett County home.

Officials say they responded to the fire Thursday night around 6:30 after a neighbor called in a report.

The caller told 911 operators the cause had been struck by lightning and caught on fire.

Crews arriving at the scene on the 400 block of Brackin Trace in Grayson found flames shooting out of the roof and heavy smoke.

Officials say at the time of the blaze nobody was at home and no one was injured in the fire.