License plate thief tried to hide at Sandy Springs police HQ, officers say

Sandy Springs police say a man accused of stealing a license plate picked an unfortunate place to try and hide after his crime.

Amir Smith is now in custody thanks to the city's Flock camera system, officials say.

What we know:

On Monday, officers received a 911 call from a resident who said his license plate had been taken from his vehicle.

After putting the plate number in the Flock camera system, officers say they received a positive ping on a different vehicle around Morgan Falls Road.

When they responded to the area, they say they found Smith sitting in his car. His location? The parking lot ot the new Sandy Spring Police Headquarters.

What they're saying:

Officials say Smith told the officers that his choice of hiding spot was just "random" and was near his home.

"This gives a new meaning to ‘Hiding In Plain Sight,’" the police department wrote on Facebook.

What's next:

Authorities say Smith also had a warrant out for his arrest in the city for a probation violation.

He's now charged with the theft of the license plate.