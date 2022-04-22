Officials introduce new security measures for Lenox Square Mall

Lenox Square has long been billed as Atlanta's premier shopping destination.

Atlanta City Councilman Howard Shook, who represents the Buckhead district, likens the property to the Town Square.

But, when a crime occurs and impacts a patron, the incident garners a lot of attention.

As shoppers return to the mall due in part to the warm weather over the course of the summer, Lenox Square management is employing new resources to increase security.

During a briefing to the public safety task force Thursday night, the company outlined a comprehensive security program. At least 30 police and security officers are deployed for duty on a daily basis. K9's will be seen assisting many of the officers.

The dogs are trained to be able to detect gun metal.

LENOX SQUARE MALL SHOPPER HELD AT GUNPOINT DURING WALK TO CAR

There have been numerous cases of individuals who bring weapons onto the property. If police determine an individual on the premises has a gun on their person, they will be instructed to immediately leave the property.

Anyone entering mall ground from Peachtree Road, you will see a new feature.

Management put up an electronic gate for a secured parking area as part of a pilot program. A guard will also be at the location.

According to officials, the majority of the crimes against citizens occur in the parking lots.

When a criminal flashes a gun, it can take thirty seconds or less for a thief to grab the recently purchased item. The thieves then speed out of mall onto a nearby highway.

Officials hope a more comprehensive approach to mall security will help prevent these situations and keep shoppers protected.