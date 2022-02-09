Lenox Square Mall shopper held at gunpoint during walk to car

A man walking to his car at Lenox Square Mall became the latest armed robbery victim at the luxury shopping center.

The incident happened on a recent weekend during a very busy time when patrons flock to the area for entertainment as well as shopping.

According to an Atlanta Police report, a customer purchased a pair of Jordan sneakers at the Nike store located at the mall's front entrance.

As he walked to his car, two men approached him in a vehicle. One suspect exited the car, pulled out a gun, and demanded the Nike bag and the shopper's wallet.

The gunman took $100 cash from the wallet and quietly returned the billfold.

LENOX SQUARE OFFERS SECURITY ESCORT TO SHOPPERS

Although the front of Lenox Square has a concentration of sworn and private security, the thief also took time to go through the shopper's car. Apparently, he did not see anything else he wanted.

Security consultant Chris Rich, of Hawque Protection Group, says robbers will often work in teams. The thieves oftentimes may place a person inside a store to monitor purchases. The individual may be referred to as a "spotter".

The spotter will then make a call to thieves outside who waiting to pounce.

"If you are a man or a woman and you are carrying a (hot item), you might want to ask the mall for an escort to your car," Rich said.

