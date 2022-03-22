Legendary Georgia gospel singer, evangelist LaShun Pace dead at 60

article

Renown Georgia gospel singer LaShun Pace passed away on Monday morning, her family has announced. She was 60 years old.

Pace, who was born in Atlanta in 1961 and raised in the neighborhood of Poole Creek, rose to fame with her powerful voice in her solo music and as part of the gospel group the Anointed Pace Sisters with her siblings. One of Pace's older sisters in the group, Dr. Duranice Ann Pace, died last year

The evangelist and singer songwriter was known for her songs "I Know I've Been Changed" off her debut "He Lives" and "Act Like You Know."

As a solo act, she was inducted into the Christian Music Hall of Fame in 2007.

The family has not announced funeral arrangements at this time.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE