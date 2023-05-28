Man killed in deadly crash along Lee Street in southwest Atlanta

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Atlanta Police investigate a high-speed crash along Lee Street and Tucker Avenue in southwest Atlanta on May 27, 2023. (FOX 5)

Speed is believed to have been a factor in a single-car crash along Lee Street in southwest Atlanta late Saturday evening.

It happened around 11:45 p.m. near Tucker Avenue. Atlanta Police say officer arrived to find the car smashed into the large concrete pillar which supports the MARTA train.

The 40-year-old man had to be pulled from wreckage, but medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

The reason the driver veered from the roadways is still under investigation.

The man’s name has not been released.

APD’s Accident Investigations Unit is investigating.