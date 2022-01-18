Learning 'sew' many new skills at Fabricate Studios

If your resolution for 2022 involves developing a new skill or picking up a new hobby, there’s a place in West Midtown that’ll leave you in stitches — and that’s no joke.

We spent the morning at Fabricate Studios, which is essentially a hands-on classroom for those learning to sew, quilt, knit, crochet, and embroider. Staffers there say their offerings cover all skill levels — from those who’ve never threaded a needle to those who already sell their knit caps on Etsy!

The team at Fabricate currently offers both in-person and virtual classes for children and adults, and topics range from Sewing 101 (learning to sew) to weaving and macramé. Basically, if it involves fabric and fibers — it’s covered.

And here’s an idea for a full year of new skills: those who have been through the studio’s Quilting 101 class (or already have the skills) can register for the 2022 Quilting Block of the Month "club," which involves making a set of blocks utilizing new techniques each month and results in the completion of a 60-inch by 72-inch quilt at the end of the year. Registration is $300 (which breaks down to $25 per class) and includes the classes and patterns.

Fabricate Studios is located at 1537-B Howell Mill Road in Atlanta; for more information on the classes and events offered there, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning getting crafty with the Fabricate team!

