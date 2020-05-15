Lawrenceville’s Aurora Theatre raises the curtain on digital programming

The last time we visited Lawrenceville’s Aurora Theatre, we were featuring the company’s dynamic production of On Your Feet! A lot has changed since then — but one thing that remains the same is the theatre’s commitment to spreading the arts throughout Metro Atlanta.

Right now, Aurora Theatre is offering a diverse slate of programs through its Digital Series 2020, continuing through the end of May and available through the theatre’s website.

Weekly programs begin on Tuesdays at 7:00 p.m. with Cody’s Crafting Corner, featuring Aurora’s Cody Russell leading amateur artisans through projects including wine glass decorating, glassware frosting, and painting Impressionist-style flowers.

On Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m., the theatre presents Cyber Stage, featuring live virtual performances of new plays (curated by Aurora Theatre Associate Artistic Director Justin Anderson), followed by Q&A sessions with cast members. On Thursdays at 11 a.m., local artists read children’s books during Aurora Storytime, and the theatre’s teaching artists have a little fun with theatre games every Friday at 2 p.m.

We wanted to learn more about the Digital Series 2020, so we gave Cody Russell a call and chatted a bit about all of the available programs, including his popular Crafting Corner. Click the video player in this article to check out our interview — and to see some of his work!