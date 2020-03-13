Broadway hit brings metro Atlanta audiences to their 'feet'

The lights are dark on Broadway, but the show goes on at many Metro Atlanta theatres. That includes Lawrenceville's Aurora Theatre, which is currently bringing the story of a pair of music legends to life.

On Your Feet!, which premiered on Broadway in 2015, is based on the lives of global icons Gloria and Emilio Estefan. Featuring a score made up of the couple’s most successful songs (including the #1 hits “Anything For You” and “Coming Out Of The Dark”), the energetic musical chronicles the Cuban-American couple’s rise to success, from their crossover hits with Miami Sound Machine to Gloria’s award-winning solo career. Aurora Theatre’s production, which opened March 5th and runs through April 19th, is directed by Justin Anderson and stars María Bilbao and Max J. Cervantes as Gloria and Emilio Estefan.

Bilbao says the opportunity to step into the diva’s shoes is an important one for her, especially given Aurora Theatre’s dedication to assembling a cast that reflects the people being portrayed onstage. "It means representation. Authentic representation. Because I feel like, especially in the theatre community, it's really hard to feel seen,” she says. "And to be surrounded by a beautiful, diverse cast of people of color and share our experiences and what we've gone through with people is amazing."

Performances of On Your Feet! take place Tuesdays through Saturdays at 8:00 a.m. and Saturdays and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. – and tickets start at $30. Aurora Theatre is located at 127 East Pike Street in Lawrenceville.





