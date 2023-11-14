Arson suspected in fires set to vehicles behind Lawrenceville business

article

Officials believe multiple work vehicles were intentionally set on fire on Seaboard Industrial Drive in Lawrenceville early Tuesday morning.

The Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services reported to Ernst Concrete, a Lawrenceville ready-mix concrete supplier, at 2:38 a.m. The vehicles were burning behind the business.

Officials had to temporarily close the roadway as they worked for half an hour to get the flames under control.

Officials discovered the fire behind Ernst Concrete in Lawrenceville. (Credit: Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services)

There have been no reported injuries.

While the initial investigation didn't reveal a cause of the fire, the Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services made a note to mention arson was a felony punishable by imprisonment and fines in a statement released to the media.

There has been no word of a suspect.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact the Gwinnett County Fire Investigations Section at 678-518-4890, or the Georgia Arson Control Hotline at 1-800-282-5804.

Georgia Arson Control, Inc. is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for arson.