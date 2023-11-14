Fire destroys Civil War-era home in Stone Mountain Park's Historic Square

A piece of Georgia history has been lost after a fire destroyed a 180-year-old house in Stone Mountain Park early Tuesday morning.

Stone Mountain Park officials say they received a call between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. about a fire at the Davis House in the park's Historic Square.

Multiple fire crews arrived at the scene to find flames shooting out of the home's roof. As of 5 a.m., they remained at the scene working on hot spots.

Despite the efforts, a spokesperson for the park's police force says the home is a total loss.

At this time, investigators believe the fire started in the attic or other upper areas of the home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

History of the Davis House

The Davis House, previously known as the Dickey House, was built in the 1840s in Dickey, Georgia on a 1,000-acre plantation.

The ancestors of the original owners lived in the home until 1961 when it was moved piece by piece over 200 miles to Stone Mountain's Historic Square.

Park police spokesperson John Bankhead said the home was filled with antiques from the time period.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Courtesy of Stone Mountain Park)

"Everything in there represents the 1800s. It's all antiques," he said. "It's just a historic representation of the 1860s."

Crews continue to assess the damage and see what they can recover from the scene.