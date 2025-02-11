Lawrenceville City Council planning to discuss major expansion of city limits

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from THU 7:56 AM EST until FRI 10:00 PM EST, Heard County, Coweta County, Carroll County
22
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:19 PM EST, Walton County, Gwinnett County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 2:23 AM EST, Rockdale County, Newton County
River Flood Warning
until THU 3:07 PM EST, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:04 PM EST, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:03 PM EST, Gwinnett County
River Flood Warning
until THU 11:00 PM EST, Gwinnett County
River Flood Warning
from THU 3:50 AM EST until THU 2:00 PM EST, Fulton County, DeKalb County
River Flood Warning
from THU 4:35 AM EST until THU 12:00 PM EST, Fulton County, DeKalb County
River Flood Warning
from THU 11:23 AM EST until FRI 2:00 AM EST, Fulton County, Cobb County
River Flood Warning
until THU 5:52 PM EST, Forsyth County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:00 PM EST, Forsyth County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
until THU 9:53 PM EST, Forsyth County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Forsyth County, Cherokee County, Fayette County, Coweta County, Cobb County, Fulton County, Cherokee County, Haralson County, Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Fulton County, Cobb County, Cherokee County, Spalding County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Gwinnett County, Forsyth County, Gwinnett County, DeKalb County, Cobb County, Cherokee County
River Flood Warning
from THU 6:49 AM EST until SAT 1:00 AM EST, Fayette County, Spalding County, Clayton County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 PM EST, Douglas County, Cobb County
River Flood Warning
from THU 2:36 AM EST until THU 4:00 PM EST, DeKalb County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 9:50 AM EST, DeKalb County, Rockdale County
River Flood Warning
from THU 3:43 AM EST until THU 12:00 PM EST, Cobb County, Cherokee County
River Flood Warning
until THU 9:37 PM EST, Cobb County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 12:00 AM EST, Cobb County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 5:38 AM EST, Cherokee County

Lawrenceville City Council planning to discuss major expansion of city limits

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  February 11, 2025 1:44pm EST
Lawrenceville
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Credit: City of Lawrenceville

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Lawrenceville City Council will hold a special meeting on Feb. 12 to discuss a major annexation proposal that could significantly expand the city’s boundaries. 

What we know:

If the resolution is adopted, it will request approval from the Gwinnett Legislative Delegation to put the annexation issue on the May 2026 ballot, allowing residents in the affected areas to vote on whether to join the city.

The proposed annexation would add more than 5,700 parcels and approximately 19,000 new residents, incorporating key community landmarks such as:

  • Lawrenceville Methodist Campground
  • JM Tull Lawrenceville YMCA
  • Gwinnett County Fairgrounds

Additionally, the plan would bring together the Central Gwinnett-Lawrenceville and Discovery High School clusters within the city limits, strengthening ties to Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology, the top-ranked high school in Georgia.

Why Annexation?

City leaders say the annexation will:

  • Enhance service delivery by improving public safety and community programs.
  • Strengthen Lawrenceville’s identity by aligning city boundaries with major roadways and landmarks.
  • Improve financial sustainability by reducing the number of tax-exempt properties from 40% to 21%, increasing the city’s taxable property base.

Mayor David Still emphasized the long-term benefits of annexation, stating:

By the numbers:

Here is a breakdown of the numbers:

  • 5,700+ parcels would be added to the city.
  • 19,000 new residents would join Lawrenceville.
  • 70% of the annexed area is residential and already has a Lawrenceville zip code.
  • 40% to 21% reduction in tax-exempt properties, increasing taxable property revenue.

Timeline:

Here is the proposed timeline:

  • Spring 2025 – Gwinnett Legislative Delegation Approval and Governor’s Signature
  • Fall/Winter 2025 – Public Outreach and Annexation Education
  • Spring 2026 – Resident Vote on Annexation
  • January 2027 – Incorporation of Approved Areas (pending voter approval)

What's next:

If the resolution passes, the annexation process will move to the state level for legislative approval before heading to a public vote in 2026. If voters approve the plan, the newly annexed areas would officially become part of Lawrenceville in January 2027.

For more information and updates on the annexation process, visit www.lawrencevillega.org or follow the City of Lawrenceville on social media.

The Source

  • The above information was provided by the City of Lawrenceville. 

LawrencevilleNews