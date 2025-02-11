Lawrenceville City Council planning to discuss major expansion of city limits

article

The Lawrenceville City Council will hold a special meeting on Feb. 12 to discuss a major annexation proposal that could significantly expand the city’s boundaries.

What we know:

If the resolution is adopted, it will request approval from the Gwinnett Legislative Delegation to put the annexation issue on the May 2026 ballot, allowing residents in the affected areas to vote on whether to join the city.

The proposed annexation would add more than 5,700 parcels and approximately 19,000 new residents, incorporating key community landmarks such as:

Lawrenceville Methodist Campground

JM Tull Lawrenceville YMCA

Gwinnett County Fairgrounds

Additionally, the plan would bring together the Central Gwinnett-Lawrenceville and Discovery High School clusters within the city limits, strengthening ties to Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology, the top-ranked high school in Georgia.

Why Annexation?

City leaders say the annexation will:

Enhance service delivery by improving public safety and community programs.

Strengthen Lawrenceville’s identity by aligning city boundaries with major roadways and landmarks.

Improve financial sustainability by reducing the number of tax-exempt properties from 40% to 21%, increasing the city’s taxable property base.

Mayor David Still emphasized the long-term benefits of annexation, stating:

By the numbers:

Here is a breakdown of the numbers:

5,700+ parcels would be added to the city.

19,000 new residents would join Lawrenceville.

70% of the annexed area is residential and already has a Lawrenceville zip code.

40% to 21% reduction in tax-exempt properties, increasing taxable property revenue.

Timeline:

Here is the proposed timeline:

Spring 2025 – Gwinnett Legislative Delegation Approval and Governor’s Signature

Fall/Winter 2025 – Public Outreach and Annexation Education

Spring 2026 – Resident Vote on Annexation

January 2027 – Incorporation of Approved Areas (pending voter approval)

What's next:

If the resolution passes, the annexation process will move to the state level for legislative approval before heading to a public vote in 2026. If voters approve the plan, the newly annexed areas would officially become part of Lawrenceville in January 2027.

For more information and updates on the annexation process, visit www.lawrencevillega.org or follow the City of Lawrenceville on social media.