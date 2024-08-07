Lauryn Hill and The Fugees cancel 2024 tour, Atlanta ticket holders to receive refunds

article

Ms. Lauryn Hill and The Fugees have reportedly canceled their U.S. tour days before it was supposed to begin.

The Miseducation Anniversary Tour was set to kick off on Friday in Tampa, Florida with special guest YG Marley.

The 18-date tour would have included a stop at Lakewood Ampitheatre in Atlanta on Aug. 16.

Fans found out when they received a message from Live Nation, the tour's promoter, saying, "Your event has been canceled. A refund will be on its way to your account soon," Variety reported.

All the U.S. dates have since been removed from Ticketmaster. Tickets remain on sale for multiple dates in Europe starting in October.

This is the third year in a row that Hill and the Fugees have canceled some or all of their tour dates, leaving some fans frustrated.

Hill and Live Nation have not shared a reason for the cancelation.