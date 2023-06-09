Newnan Police say horseplay turned into gunplay when two teenagers became impatient in a Taco Bell drive-thru.

Taco Bell employees called 911 around midnight on May 31. They accused the teens of pulling a weapon on them at the drive-thru window.

"The driver pulled around to the window and ended up pulling a gun on the cashier and manager," said Officer Jessica Tatum, Newnan Police

On the body cam video, the teens could be heard repeatedly telling officers there were no guns in their car.

Police say their search revealed two guns hidden under the seats. They say one of the handguns was stolen from Clayton County.

Under arrest is 18-year-old Truth Hensley Walker of Stockbridge. Police say he was the driver and had no license.

Investigators say the passenger was Devion A’Mod Hensley of Atlanta.

Image 1 of 11 ▼ Police say two teens were arrested after threatening drive-thru employees in Newnan on May 31, 2023. (Coweta County Sheriff's Office)

The teens are accused of cursing at the drive-thru cashier and when the Taco Bell manager told them to stop or leave, the driver allegedly pulled up to the window and pulled out a handgun.

"I am not sure why they were being impatient, but they were trying to order the food, and the drive-thru was backed up, and it was pretty late at night," Tatum said.

Walker and Hensley could be facing more trouble. Police say they found numerous credit cards, debit cards and a cell phone that didn’t belong to them.

Officers say they suspect the two of breaking into cars. Something detectives will be looking into.