Last chance to see laser show at Stone Mountain this weekend

After 40 years of illuminating the night sky and delighting audiences of all ages, the iconic laser show at Stone Mountain Park will be coming to an end. This beloved tradition has been a staple in Atlanta, captivating millions of visitors from around the world with its stunning visuals and breathtaking displays.

However, with the show being outdated and in need of a revamp, Stone Mountain Park has decided to bid farewell to the laser show and replace it with a brand-new state-of-the-art production they say will be bigger, brighter, and more breathtaking than ever.

RELATED: History of Stone Mountain

The laser show, which is the longest running laser show in the world, takes place on the face of Stone Mountain, which also features the world's largest bas-relief sculpture that features a trio of Southern generals and their horses: Jefferson Davis on Blackjack, Robert E. Lee on Traveler and Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson on Little Sorrel.

The last chance to experience the magic of the classic laser show will be April 29. The show will begin at 9 p.m.

Entry to the park is $20 per car for a one-day permit or $40 for an annual permit. Laser show tickets are $5 per guest.

