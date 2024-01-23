1 person injured in large warehouse fire in Forest Park, officials say

Forest Park and Emergency Services responded to an active fire around 9 a.m. Tuesday in the 4600 block of Lake Mirror Place, which is a warehouse area not far from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Approximately 50 firefighters responded to the fire, which started around 9 a.m. According to the fire department, an individual was initially trapped inside the building when they arrived. The person was transported to a hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

The warehouse that caught on fire appears to belong to La Fortuna Imports, which imports a variety of items made in Mexico.

Individuals and motorists are asked to avoid the area at this time.

