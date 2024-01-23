Expand / Collapse search

1 person injured in large warehouse fire in Forest Park, officials say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Forest Park
Multiple firefighters responded to a large warehouse fire in Forest Park on Tuesday morning. At least one person was injured in the fire. The fire has been burning for at least 3 hours.

ATLANTA - Forest Park and Emergency Services responded to an active fire around 9 a.m. Tuesday in the 4600 block of Lake Mirror Place, which is a warehouse area not far from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. 

Approximately 50 firefighters responded to the fire, which started around 9 a.m. According to the fire department, an individual was initially trapped inside the building when they arrived. The person was transported to a hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. 

The warehouse that caught on fire appears to belong to La Fortuna Imports, which imports a variety of items made in Mexico. 

Individuals and motorists are asked to avoid the area at this time. 

