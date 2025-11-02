Woman killed, two injured in Carrollton shooting after early Sunday morning fight

Image 1 of 4 ▼ A deadly shooting left one woman dead and two others injured after a fight erupted along 6th Street in Carrollton on Nov. 2, 2025. (FOX 5)

The Brief Three people were shot during a fight on 6th Street in Carrollton early Sunday morning. Police identified the deceased victim as 26-year-old Lareon Brown of Carrollton. Investigators have not identified any suspects or released details about what led to the shooting.



Police in Carrollton are investigating a shooting that left a woman dead and two others injured early Sunday morning.

What we know:

Officers were called around 1:30 a.m. to 6th Street after reports of a fight that escalated into gunfire, according to the Carrollton Police Department.

Investigators said three people were shot. One of the victims, identified as 26-year-old Lareon Brown of Carrollton, died at the scene. Another person was taken to an Atlanta-area hospital by ambulance, while a third was driven to a hospital by private vehicle.

What we don't know:

Police have not said what led to the fight or whether any suspects have been identified.

It’s unclear how the victims were connected or if the shooting was targeted.

Investigators have not released details about possible suspects, weapons recovered, or surveillance video from the area.

What's next:

The case remains under investigation.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Carrollton Police Department at 770-834-4451. Callers may remain anonymous.