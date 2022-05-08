Lanes re-open on I-75 north before Old Dixie Highway

article

A crash on Interstate 75 north caused a major traffic jam in Clayton County, officials said Sunday.

The Georgia Department of Transportation said the closure was south of Old Dixie Highway near Morrow. All northbound lanes were closed for more than one hour. Two lanes re-opened at around 2:21 p.m.

The report of the crash came in at around 12:51 p.m., according to GDOT.

FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn more details about the crash and if there are injuries.

A highway camera near the crash appeared to show a helicopter appeared to land on the interstate. First responders appeared to be loading someone into the helicopter.

The chopper took off at about 2:13 p.m.

Advertisement

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.