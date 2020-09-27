Lanes along I-285 WB reopen after major delays due to 19-car pile up

article

All lanes along a stretch of I-285 in Dunwoody reopened Sunday night following a major accident involving 19 cars.

Dunwoody police confirmed around 8 p.m. that all lanes were reopened.

According to Dunwoody police, the 19-car pile up happened near the Peachtree Industrial Blvd. exit. The wreck blocked all traffic in the westbound lanes.

During the closure, officials diverted traffic off of the highway and onto the North Peachtree Road and Peachtree Industrial Blvd. exits.

Shortly after 7:30 p.m. officials said 4 of the lanes had reopened as they worked to open the remained affected lanes.

Advertisement

Other details surrounding the accident were not immediately made available.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.