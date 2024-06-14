Lane closures, traffic pacing on I-85 at North Druid Hills Raod next week

article

The ongoing improvements along Interstate 85 at North Druid Hills Road continues next week with some lane closures and traffic pacing.

The Georgia Department of Transportation is currently completely replacing the North Druid Hills Road bridge over North Fork Peachtree Creek and revitalizing the nearby interstate interchange. The three-month bridge project detour hit its halfway point this week.

However, the interstate project is still a few months from being completed.

Here’s a look at how the project will impact traffic this coming week:

Monday, June 17, to Tuesday, June 18, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Pacing on I-85 northbound off ramp to SR 42/North Druid Hills Road eastbound

Pacing on SR 42/North Druid Hills Road eastbound from I-85 northbound off-ramp to Executive Park Drive (starts at 9 p.m.)

Pacing on SR 42/North Druid Hills Road westbound from Tullie Road to I-85 northbound on-ramp (starts at 9 p.m.)

Monday, June 17, to Thursday, June 20, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. North Druid Hills Road to I-85 northbound

Motorists traveling on North Druid Hills Road eastbound to I-85 northbound should use I-85 northbound Frontage Road and Clairmont Road to access I-85 northbound.

Motorists traveling on North Druid Hills Road westbound to I-85 northbound should use I-85 northbound Frontage Road and Clairmont Road to access I-85 northbound.

Tuesday, June 18, to Friday, June 21, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. SR 42/North Druid Hills Road to I-85 northbound Frontage Road

Motorists traveling on SR 42/North Druid Hills Road to I-85 northbound Frontage Road should use I-85 northbound, Clairmont Road, and I-85 southbound Frontage Road to access I-85 northbound Frontage Road.

Friday, June 21, to Sunday, June 23, 8 p.m. to 11 a.m. SR 42/North Druid Hills Road to I-85 northbound Frontage Road