Major road closure: North Druid Hills Road Shuts down for 3-month bridge reconstruction

North Druid Hills Road in between Buford Highway and Interstate 85 will be closed starting this Friday night for the next three months. The closure will begin at 9 p.m., according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

This is part of the I-85/North Druid Hills Road improvement project. The 90-day closure is to help accommodate work on the bridge over the North Fork Peachtree Creek. GDOT says the aging bridge needs to be reconstructed.

Drivers will be sent on a 5-mile detour to get around the construction zone. Traffic to the bridge will be reduced to a single lane. Traffic control at the intersection of North Druid Hills Road and West Druid Hills Drive will be managed with stop signs. Also, a lane closure will affect the I-85 southbound Frontage Road from National Data Plaza to SR 42/North Druid Hills Road during the closure period.

Access from Interstate 85 at Exit 89 and to properties adjacent to the bridge will remain open.

Once completed, the bridge will feature wider lanes, improved sidewalks, and ADA-compliant ramps at crosswalks, significantly benefiting both vehicular and pedestrian traffic.

Drivers should make sure to plan ahead.