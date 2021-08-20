Lamar County schools pausing for two weeks due to impacts of COVID-19 surge

Schools in Lamar County will be closed for two weeks as the district works to overcome obstacles related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Lamar County School District on Friday posted on its website that the school system would impose a two-week "pause" for all students beginning Monday, August 23, 2021.

"Between positive [COVID-19] cases and quarantines, we are unable to cover our school bus routes, our kitchen staff is incomplete, and we cannot properly supervise all classrooms," the statement reads in part. "Our food supply has also been impacted. We currently have 36 staff members out (district-wide) and our daily student absences are exceeding 600."

A temporary virtual option on the 4-day schedule through Fall break, October 8 will be offered to parents. The district says it will reassess and determine plans moving forward as officials monitor COVID rates.

All other staff will report Monday, August 30, where district officials say they will spend the two weeks preparing for the virtual option, deep cleaning and sanitizing buildings and buses.

"We have fought and will continue to keep our schools open. Our children are behind academically, and every measurable indicator we have supports the importance of face-to-face instruction," the statement continues. "However, it has become almost impossible for us to ensure all students can get to school and home each day, while providing quality instruction in a healthy environment."

Classes are expected to resume Tuesday, September 7, 2021.

According to data from the Georgia Department of Public Health released on Wednesday, Lamar County has the fourth highest rate of new COVID-19 cases in the state over the last 14-day period.

The number of cases and hospitalizations has continued to increase in Georgia. On Thursday, the GDPH reported 9,836 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the two-week average to 6,576. Hospitalizations due to the virus exceeded 4,900.

