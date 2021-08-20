Spelman College professors cancel in-person classes over COVID-19 concerns

article

A group of professors at Spelman College have announced they will not teach in-person classes due to COVID-19 safety concerns.

The faculty council sent an email to students Thursday.

In the email, the faculty say they were "excited about returning to in-person classes" but they "have not received clear and enforceable protocol and safety measures for teaching face-to-face."

Most instructors plan to use alternative teaching methods until their concerns are addressed.

In response, the Atlanta university released expanded COVID-19 guidelines for students, faculty, and staff and said that it welcomed input from the concerned members of the faculty.

"The health and safety of the Spelman community is a top priority as we restore the residential college experience this year," Spelman officials said.

As of Friday morning, Fulton County has confirmed nearly 5,000 new cases of the virus in the last two weeks, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county since the start of the pandemic to 93,555.

