Person critical after shooting at Buckhead apartment, police say

A person was shot at a Buckhead apartment complex Thursday afternoon.

Officers around 5 p.m. rushed the AMLI Lenox on the corner of Lakeside Drive NE and Wright Avenue NE after a report of a shooting.

Atlanta police say officers found a person shot at the scene. They were rushed to an area hospital in critical condition.

That person’s identity has not been released.

No arrests have been made.

The incident remains under investigation.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.