Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
from THU 7:00 PM EST until FRI 7:00 AM EST, Clay County
5
Wind Advisory
until FRI 12:00 AM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Flood Watch
from THU 7:00 PM EST until SAT 1:00 AM EST, Rabun County
Wind Advisory
from THU 7:00 PM EST until FRI 7:00 PM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Wind Advisory
until FRI 7:00 PM EST, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Person critical after shooting at Buckhead apartment, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 5:33PM
Buckhead
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - A person was shot at a Buckhead apartment complex Thursday afternoon.

Officers around 5 p.m. rushed the AMLI Lenox on the corner of Lakeside Drive NE and Wright Avenue NE after a report of a shooting.

Atlanta police say officers found a person shot at the scene. They were rushed to an area hospital in critical condition.

That person’s identity has not been released.

No arrests have been made.

The incident remains under investigation.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.