Officials investigating deadly NE Atlanta apartment fire as possible arson

State investigators have joined the probe into a deadly apartment fire in northeast Atlanta.

The fire broke out just before 9 p.m. Monday at an apartment complex on Lakemore Drive NE near Roswell Road.

Fire officials say they arrived to find flames shooting out of the third-story apartment. A bystander told crews there was at least one person trapped inside the building.

Firefighters worked quickly to get inside and find the trapped woman, but burglar bars and locked doors slowed their response.

By the time they were able to get inside, crews found the woman and a cat dead inside the apartment.

Crews were able to successfully contain the fire to the single apartment unit. There were no other injuries reported.

A woman was found dead inside a northeast Atlanta apartment after a fire on Jan. 2, 2023. (FOX 5)

Now officials with Georgia's Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner say they have dispatched an Arson K9 Unit to investigate the blaze.

The GBI is working to identify the victim, who has been described as an elderly woman.