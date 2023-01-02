Firefighters investigate deadly apartment fire in northeast Atlanta

article

A woman was found dead inside a northeast Atlanta apartment after a fire on Monday evening.

It happened just after 9 p.m. at an apartment complex located at Lakemoore Drive NE near Roswell Road. A caller told dispatchers there was at least one person trapped inside.

Fire officials say they arrived to find fire in a third-story apartment.

Firefighters say they got to work quickly trying to get inside. Burglar bars and locked doors slowed their response.

One woman was found dead inside. Her cause of death was not immediately known.

The name of the woman has not been released.

Official say a cat also died in the fire.

Crews were able to get the fire under control.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.