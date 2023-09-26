Suspected drunk driver leads officers on high-speed chase, tears up truck in process

A reckless driver was seen speeding past a Lake City police officer on Tuesday morning, the police chief says. Police say a suspect drunk driver was behind the wheel and refused to stop.

Lake City Police Chief Tony Whitmire say the high-speed chase that followed is a cautionary tale for all those who refuse to stop for law enforcement: It only makes things worse.

"He watched the vehicle come up on traffic at a really high speed, almost hit the other traffic, went around it," said Chief Whitmire.

One of his officers tried to stop a red pickup truck seen speeding along Forest Parkway in Clayton County.

"Once he turned the blue lights on, he just took off," said Chief Whitmire.

Video from police shows the driver making bold moves and quick turns at high speeds to evade police.

The officer lost sight of the suspect a few times and was about to cancel any type of pursuit when he spotted a car hit by the runaway driver.

"We needed to get him off the road, and so, he followed the trail of smoke, the truck was smoking real bad after the damage," the chief said.

The officer caught up with the suspect about two miles later near the State Farmer’s Market and that’s where the driver’s truck gave out.

Shortly after, Forest Park Police were able to take him into custody.

"They were there very shortly after he bailed out of the truck and were able to capture him," the chief said.

Chief Whitmire says officers says the man had on him marijuana plus other drugs, and open alcohol containers in the car.

He says if you break the law, the smartest and safest route is to always stop.

"This guy tried to outrun us. He wound up tearing up his truck, going to jail and being injured. He might have gone to jail anyway but all this other stuff would be avoided," the chief said.

The suspect had some minor injuries and was treated at Grady Memorial Hospital.

He has since been released and booked into the Clayton County Jail.