Officers searching for wanted face-tattooed LaGrange suspect

LaGrange police are the hunt for a wanted man and are hoping the public can help them catch him.

Officials with the LaGrange Police Department say they have warrants out for 22-year-old Jeffery Michael Johnson for felony fleeing, attempting to elude police, reckless driving, and driving without a license.

Johnson is also wanted by the Troup County Sheriff's Office for escape and a felony probation violation.

The wanted man is described as being around 5-feet-8-inches tall with a weight of around 130 pounds. He has multiple face tattoos including the world "Gucci" under one eye, a crown over an eye, and a triangle in the middle of his forehead. He also has a full neck tattoo.

If you see Johnson or have any information about his whereabouts, call investigators at 706-883-2603, Troup County Crimestoppers at 706-812-1000. or by calling 911.