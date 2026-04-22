LaGrange teen arrested for 2025 murder of 14-year-old boy

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The Brief A 16-year-old was arrested for the deadly shooting of a 14-year-old last year. The victim was shot in his front yard and died at a local hospital. The suspect faces murder charges as an adult and is held at a detention center.



LaGrange police have arrested a teenager in connection with the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old boy in front of his home on Monroe Street last year.

What we know:

Jeremiah Elijah Ford, 16, is accused of killing Demarrion Carter in his front yard on April 11, 2025. Carter was shot and critically injured before he died at the hospital.

Ford is being charged as an adult in the case and was taken to the Regional Youth Detention Center on Wednesday.

RELATED: Who killed Demarrion Carter? Family, mentor plead with community for answers

What we don't know:

Police have not released a possible motive for the shooting.

What they're saying:

Carter’s mentor previously told FOX 5 that the boy was wise beyond his years and expressed deep sorrow over his death.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Demarrion Carter (Credit: Empowerment 3D)

What you can do:

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective C. Brown at 706-883-2620. To remain anonymous, you can call Troup County CrimeStoppers at 706-812-1000 or text the keyword LAGRANGE to 847411.