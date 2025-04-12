Who killed Demarrion Carter? Family, mentor plead with community for answers

The Brief LaGrange police are searching for the suspect who fatally shot 14-year-old Demarrion Carter in his front yard. Carter was involved in a youth empowerment group, Empowerment 3D, which focuses on life skills and community service. His mentor, Jerome Cofield, described him as more than just a mentee: "He was my son." The shooting occurred just before 8 p.m. on Friday. Carter was rushed to the hospital but did not survive. The police are actively investigating the case, urging anyone with information to come forward.



Police in LaGrange are looking for the gunman who killed a teenager in his own front yard.

What we know:

Demarrion Carter was just 14 years old when a shooter walked up, shot him and took off.

Police are still working to pinpoint a motive and description of the shooter.

The case is currently under active investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division of the LaGrange Police Department. Detectives are working to identify the suspect and determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

What they're saying:

Carter was part of a youth empowerment group for the past five years, and his mom asked his mentor to speak on the family’s behalf because they shared so many beautiful memories together.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Demarrion Carter (Credit: Empowerment 3D)

"Had I known that was my last meeting with him, I would’ve stopped and held him, and I would’ve kept him in my arms," said Jerome Cofield, the founder of Empowerment 3D.

Cofield said he has spent the last five years watching Demarrion Carter grow into a young man. "He always talked about what he wanted to do, he wanted to play sports. He wanted to be a basketball player."

Empowerment 3D is a group centered around life skills and community service. Cofield sets up field trips and service outings where the students do kind acts like pay for strangers’ groceries.

"We mentor in three dimensions. That's why we call it Empowerment 3D. We mentor students. We mentor sons and their dads," said Cofield.

Cofield said even though he was still a teenager, Carter seemed beyond his years.

"He was dear. He was more than just a mentee. He was my son, and he listened to everything I asked him to do," said Cofield. "Whether if it was something like he got in trouble in school, and he needed someone to talk to, and I would say, ‘Demarrion, come to the office.’ He would make that appointment."

That’s why Cofield said it’s so hard to believe that Carter was murdered.



Now, Carter’s family and friends are hoping someone with information will come forward to help, just like Carter always did for others.

"If you know something, say something. That is the main thing that we have to do. We gotta do this for Demarrion Carter," said Cofield.

What you can do:

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact Detective C. Brown at 706-883-2620. Individuals who wish to remain anonymous can submit tips through Troup County CrimeStoppers by calling 706-812-1000, or via Tip411 by texting the keyword LAGRANGE to 847411 or using the Tip411 mobile app.