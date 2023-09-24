20-year-old man dies in LaGrange shooting

LaGrange police are investigating a deadly shooting from Saturday afternoon.

At approximately 1:32 p.m., police were sent to the Woodglenn Apartments located at 64 North Cary Street.

That's where they discovered a 20-year-old man had been shot. He was later identified as Gerald Jerome Burden, Jr.

Burden was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

There has been no word yet on a suspect or motive for the shooting.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.