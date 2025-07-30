LaGrange mother wanted after allegedly abandoning special-needs child

article

The Brief LaGrange police have issued arrest warrants for Kathleen Swanton, who allegedly locked her special-needs child in a bedroom and abandoned the child for several days. Swanton is facing multiple charges, including first-degree cruelty to children (FVA), abandonment, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and three counts of false imprisonment. Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating Swanton and encourage anyone with information to contact police or submit tips anonymously via Tip411.



A LaGrange woman is facing multiple felony charges after allegedly abandoning her special-needs child and leaving the child locked in a bedroom, according to the LaGrange Police Department.

What we know:

Officers responded to a welfare check at a residence on Sunset Street around 5:40 p.m. on July 28. Upon arrival, they found that Kathleen Swanton had allegedly confined her special-needs child to a bedroom and left the home days earlier, leaving other family members to discover the child alone.

An initial investigation revealed that Swanton left the residence on July 25, taking her two other children with her and leaving the special-needs child behind. Authorities believe she has been missing since that date.

The Criminal Investigations Division is now handling the case, and arrest warrants have been issued for Swanton. She faces charges including:

Cruelty to Children in the First Degree (Family Violence Act)

Abandonment

Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor

Three counts of False Imprisonment (FVA-related)

What you can do:

Swanton’s current location is unknown. Police are asking anyone with information on her whereabouts to call 911 immediately. Additional tips can be directed to Detective Hackett at 706-883-2697, or submitted anonymously via Tip411 by texting LAGRANGE to 847411 or using the online portal or mobile app.