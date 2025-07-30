LaGrange mother accused of abandoning special-needs child arrested

article

A LaGrange woman is facing multiple felony charges after allegedly abandoning her special-needs child and leaving the child locked in a bedroom, according to the LaGrange Police Department.

What we know:

Officers responded to a welfare check at a residence on Sunset Street around 5:40 p.m. on July 28. Upon arrival, they found that Kathleen Swanton had allegedly confined her special-needs child to a bedroom and left the home days earlier, leaving other family members to discover the child alone.

An initial investigation revealed that Swanton left the residence on July 25, taking her two other children with her and leaving the special-needs child behind. Authorities believe she has been missing since that date.

The Criminal Investigations Division is now handling the case, and arrest warrants have been issued for Swanton. She faces charges including:

Cruelty to Children in the First Degree (Family Violence Act)

Abandonment

Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor

Three counts of False Imprisonment (FVA-related)

Swanson was arrested on Wednesday by the Bartow County Sheriff's Office, after LaGrange police said they were searching for her.

What's next:

She will transferred to the Troup County Jail.