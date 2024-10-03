School bus overturns in LaGrange; 9 students aboard, injuries unclear

article

The Troup County School System reports that nine students were aboard a school bus that crashed in LaGrange on Thursday afternoon. According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, all lanes along Mooty Bridge Road between Malibu Drive and North Greenwood Street were closed shortly before 4 p.m.

It was not immediately clear whether any of those on the bus were injured. Multiple posts on social media show the bus on its side, and emergency crews surrounding the bus.

"Several Troup County School System administrators assisted the students at the scene and were able to notify parents of the accident," the district wrote in a statement.

Image 1 of 19 ▼ A school bus overturned in a crash along Mooty Bridge Road in LaGrange on Oct. 3, (FOX 5)

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene shortly after 5:30 p.m. and saw the bus landing on its side after appearing to have skidded along the roadway. Several emergency exits were opened. A red pickup truck also appears to have been involved in the crash.

FOX 5 crews are working to gather more information.

