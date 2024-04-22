Missing 2-year-old LaGrange girl dead after drowning in pool, police say

A search for a missing 2-year-old girl at a local apartment complex ended with a tragic discovery, LaGrange police say.

On Sunday at around 8:30 p.m., officers with the LaGrange Police Department responded to reports of a missing child at Cameron Crossing Apartments on the 1600 block of Meadow Terrace.

Family members told police that a 4-year-old and 2-year-old had left their apartment without any adults realizing they had gone.

The 4-year-old was discovered by another resident of the complex in the parking lot, but the 2-year-old girl was nowhere to be found.

After a search, officials say they found the toddler in the complex's swimming pool.

Medics rushed the young girl to WellStar West Georgia, where she was pronounced deceased.

The investigation into the girl's death remains ongoing. Officials are asking anyone with information that could help to call LaGrange Police Department at (706) 883-2603, Detective A Blane at (706) 883-2623 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706) 812-1000.