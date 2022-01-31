LaGrange man charged with girlfriend's murder after deputies find him 'covered in blood'

The Troup County Sheriff's Office said investigators arrested a man who allegedly killed his girlfriend during a "mental health crisis."

Deputies said at around 3:13 p.m. on Sunday, investigators found 37-year-old Jay Davis Gamel "covered in blood" at 39 Drake Road in LaGrange.

Gamel went to Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center for treatment.

In the meantime, investigators searched the house to find 47-year-old Tracy Shepard dead inside.

Investigators said she had fatal injuries to her head. Officials said Shepard was from Lanett, Alabama.

Police took Gamel in custody and charged him with murder.

