LaGrange increases reward in deadly mass shooting case

article

The Brief The reward is now $12,000 to help solve a June mass shooting that killed a 19-year-old college student. Police say six others were injured, and no suspect has been identified after five months. Anyone with information is urged to contact LaGrange police or submit an anonymous Tip411.



The City of LaGrange is raising the reward for information in a deadly mass shooting that happened earlier this year.

The backstory:

The shooting occurred on June 8 between 12:30 and 1 a.m. at a home on Seminary Street, according to LaGrange police. Javeon Dukes, 19, was killed, and six others were injured.

Javeon Dukes (Family photo used with permission)

Nearly five months later, no suspects have been identified.

The quiet neighborhood was shaken by the violence. Dukes' family described the Georgia State University student as dedicated to his schoolwork and loved ones.

What we know:

City officials have now increased the reward to help find the killer. The city is offering $10,000 for information leading to an arrest, with Crime Stoppers adding $2,000, bringing the total to $12,000.

What you can do:

The LaGrange Police Department urges anyone with information to contact Det. Randazzo at 706-883-2684. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Tip411 via the mobile app, online portal, or by texting "LAGRANGE" to 847411.