LaGrange College freshmen pitchers die in car crash after winning conference title

article

LaGrange College confirmed two baseball players died in a car crash hours after the team won a conference championship. Another man involved in the wreck reportedly died at a hospital.

LaGrange College President Dr. Susanna Baxter said in press release on the team's website pitchers Stephen Bartolotta and Jacob Brown died on Saturday night.

The school's chaplain planned a gathering at the Dickson Assembly Room on Sunday afternoon.

"We will walk through this together as a campus family with God as our strength," Baxter wrote. "Please support one another as the caring community that I know we are."

Both Bartolotta and Brown were listed as freshman on the LaGrange College athletics site. Brown's hometown was Duluth, and he attended Peachtree Ridge High School. Brown pitched during the USA South Tournament championship win over N.C. Wesleyan on Saturday. Bartolatta was from Palm City, Florida.

A third person, identified as 24-year-old LaGrange resident Rico Dunn, was reportedly hospitalized but died from his injuries in the car crash.

Advertisement

At 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, the Troup County Sheriff's Office reported a wreck at Roanoke Road and Paddle Wheel Drive. It's unclear what led up to the wreck and how many cars were involved.