Man arrested for selling meth at LaGrange car wash he managed, police say

Investigators said the manager of a Georgia car wash was also selling methamphetamine at the business during hours of operation.

Randall Cindrick was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of schedule iv substance, and drug-related objects. Deputies said Cindrick was on felony probation for the sale of methamphetamine at the time.

The LaGrange Police Department said deputies were tipped off by a concerned citizen last Wednesday to the illegal transactions at Super Sonic Car Wash located 280 Morgan Street.

Around 10 a.m. last Friday, investigators said they spotted what appeared to be drug transactions during surveillance of the business. Deputies eventually approached Cindrick. During a search of his vehicle, investigators said deputies found about 53 grams of crystallized methamphetamine, two Scheduled IV pills, three digital scales, and a glass smoking device

The Troup County Sheriff's Office conducted a searched of Cindrick’s Cooley Road home and found three glass smoking devices coated with suspected methamphetamine residue.

